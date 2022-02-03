e-Paper Get App

India reports 1,72,433 new COVID-19 cases, 1008 deaths in last 24 hours
Indore

Updated on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:46 AM IST

Indore: 4-month girl among 6 claimed by Covid-19, 1011 cases reported

Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Daily Covid-19 cases continued to fluctuate as 1,011 positive cases were found on Wednesday.

However, rising deaths became a concern as six patients succumbed to the disease, including a four month old girl. 10,064 samples tested during the day and positive rate reached 10.05%.

The Bhopal corona tally on Wednesday stood at 1,307.

Number of positive cases in Indore now stands at 2,02,096. With six more deaths, toll now stands at 1,437. 1,967 patients recovered during the day, active cases have come down to 9,691 on Wednesday.

Chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said that six patients, including a four-month-old girl admitted to Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences. “She was suffering from congenital heart disease and was found Covid positive during treatment,” the CMHO said.

Other deceased included a 90-year-old and a 48-year-old woman suffering from diabetes and hypertension while a 70-year-old and a 76-year-old man were suffering from renal disorder and hydrocephalus.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:46 AM IST
