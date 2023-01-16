Indore: 4 mobile snatchers including three from Bihar arrested

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons of a gang indulging in mobile phone snatching in the city were arrested by the crime branch and the Bhanwakuan police, an officer said on Sunday. The accused allegedly confessed to committing four such incidents in the city using a bike without a number which was confiscated along with four mobile phones.

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that some people were seen roaming in the Bhanwarkuan area to sell the stolen mobile phones. The crime branch accompanied by the Bhanwarkuan police reached the mentioned place and caught four people named Ritesh, Rajkumar, Aman, the residents of Buxar town in Bihar and Praveen alias Baba, a resident of Ekta Nagar in Musakhedi area of the city.

They confessed that they used the bike belonging to Praveen to commit the crime for drugs.

The accused allegedly confessed to snatching a mobile phone from a person near a petrol pump in Bhanwarkuan and another mobile phone from a person in Sajan Nagar area. They had also stolen a mobile phone from a person in a temple in the Azad Nagar area while another mobile phone was snatched by the accused in the Chhoti Gwaltoli area. They have told the police that they have committed more such crimes and further investigation is on.

Bhanwarkuan police registered a case under Sections 382 and 34 of the IPC. The accused have been handed over to the Bhanwarkuan police for further investigation.

