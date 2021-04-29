Indore: 4 male nurses held for scalping Remdesivir; five injections recovered

Indore

Crime branch arrested four male nurses for black-marketing of Remdesivir injections in the city on Thursday. The accused are employed at different hospitals in the city and were searching for customers in a car when they were caught. Police seized 5 vials from them. They are being questioned further.

ASP (crime) Guru Prasad Parashar said they received a tip-off that some youths employed as male nurses at different hospitals in the city were roaming near Lav Kush Square looking to sell Remdesivir injections. The crime branch team accompanied by Banganga police station team reached the spot and caught four suspects in a car from the service lane there.

Crime branch officials recovered five Remdesivir injections from them. They could not give any doctor's prescription or any other documents for the injections.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Ojha, a resident of Karol bagh (permanent resident of Ashoknagar district), Chiranjeev Bhardwaj, Hariram Kewat of Karolbagh area of the city and Sonu Bairwa of Banganga area.

According to the crime branch officials, the injections recovered from the accused are worth Rs 50,000. Four mobile phones and Rs 60,000 were also recovered from the accused.

During the questioning, the accused allegedly informed the police that they are employed as male nurses in different hospitals of the city. They used to call up relatives of Covid patients, tell them to arrange for Remdesivir injection and once they received the injections, they used to sell them in the black market, instead of giving them to patients.

They allegedly confessed that they had black-marketed around 30 injections so far. They used to sell each injection between Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000. The accused have been booked under section 420 of the IPC and other relevant sections for stealing and black-marketing injections.

The persons whom they supplied the injections are also being searched for by the crime branch. The role of the hospitals where they were employed is also being investigated by the police.