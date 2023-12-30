Indore: 4 Grids Start Supply In Rural Areas Under RDSS | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) of the Central Government, power supply has started from four grids under the rural circle of Indore. Through these new grids, electricity is being supplied to about fifty thousand people with higher quality than before.

SE of West Discom (Indore Rural Circle) Dr DN Sharma said that work under RDSS was started on time and 33/11 KV grids were constructed in a state-of-the-art manner. The first grid under RDSS was prepared in Imlikheda of Sanwer Road.

The other three grids have been prepared in Badiyakima, Maheshwar Road and Guljhera of Mhow area. He said that under RDSS, capacitor banks have been established on 12 grids under the circle.

Apart from maintaining correct voltage, they are proving effective in substantially reducing line losses. Due to the new grid and capacitor bank, common consumers are getting quality electricity. About Rs 9 crore has been spent on both types of work.

Indore: 2.25 cr WhatsApp Electricity Bills Generated Since April

West DISCOM started sending electricity bills on WhatsApp numbers of consumers in April and in about nine months, 2.25 crore electricity bills have been provided to consumers on WhatsApp.

This has resulted in consumers getting their bill instantly thus getting 9-10 more days to pay their bills.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that a team of the company spent two months preparing for the process of sending the bills through WhatsApp.

Thereafter, the company sent a welcome message to the consumers' WhatsApp numbers, said Tomar followed by coloured bills sent through WhatsApp.

MD Tomar said that about sixty lakh bills of Indore city have been provided to the consumers on WhatsApp during this period, while a total of two and a half crore bills in the company area have been provided to the consumers quickly through WhatsApp.