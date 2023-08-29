 Indore: 4 Die In Separate Road Accidents
Indore: 4 Die In Separate Road Accidents

Indore: 4 Die In Separate Road Accidents

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four people lost their lives in separate road accidents on Monday. The dead include a property broker, a young man and two elderly persons.

The body of a youth was found in the morning near Jairam Taul Kanta in Azad Nagar area. The deceased was identified as Rambaksh Kaneria, 35. He was hit by a vehicle. He lived at Shivdarshan Nagar and has a wife, a 12-year-old son and two daughters. He worked as a labourer.

Another accident took place in Dakachya of the Kshipra area. Badri resident of Rahul Gandhi Nagar was hit by an unknown vehicle. He was taken to a hospital, but could not be saved.

Similarly, Mahesh, 70, resident of Bijalpur was hit by a vehicle in Rajendra Nagar area and he succumbed to his injuries.

A property broker died in a road accident in Kanadia area. Wasir, 45, was hit by a vehicle near Kanadia Bridge. He was admitted to MY Hospital for treatment, where he died.

