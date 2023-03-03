Indore: 4-day Tax Brainathon begins

Lt. General Rajeev Sirohi and Kishore Vanjara, patron of the Chamber inaugurated Tax Brainathon on Thursday by lighting the ceremonial lamp |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four-day brainstorming session ‘Tax Brainathon’ began here from Thursday. Over 250 delegates from 40 cities across the country are participating.

A four-day residential refresher programme is being organised by Mumbai’s Chamber of Tax Consultants as its 46th annual event on Direct Taxes. Lt. General Rajeev Sirohi and Kishore Vanjara, patron of the chamber inaugurated the session on Thursday evening by lighting the ceremonial lamp. CA Pankaj Shah said around 250 delegates comprising chartered accountants, advocates and tax professionals, practicing in the area of direct taxes, have gathered from 40 different cities and 15 states of the country. It is a “brainathon” on Income-tax. Every year, such an event is organised at different locations in the country. The discussion and deliberations from the outcome of this event, will enable the Chamber to incorporate specific issues while submitting its memorandum to the

Government before Budget. Major topics of discussion in this year’s event are “provisions related to cash transactions”, “uncharitable provisions for charitable trusts”, issues related to Non-resident Indians and others.

Renowned tax lawyers like Saurabh Soparkar, Hiro Rai, CA Pinakin Desai, CA Manoj Shah, Mihir Nanivadekar, CA Rajesh Kadakia and CA Ketan Vajani will lead the discussions on various topics.