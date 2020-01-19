Indore: 4 cops suspended in case to cheat MLA Aakash in SP’s name

Indore: A sub-inspector rank officer and three constables were suspended by superintendent of police (East) Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi on Sunday for giving ‘special’ treatment to an accused who had attempted to dupe MLA Aakash Vijayvargiya.

“I have suspended sub-inspector Kamal Kishore, who was also the investigating officer of the case. I have also suspended four constables and also issued show cause notice to Pardeshipura thana incharge”, SP Qureshi said.

The action came after a video became viral on the social media in which the suspended policemen were seen giving ‘special’ treatment to the accused. The suspended SI has also been accused of delaying the investigation and not interrogating the accused properly.

Suspended SI Kishore in his defense said that he was out of station for the last two days, and was unaware why he had been suspended. He said he had gone to Rajasthan to dig further evidence against the accused.

THE INCIDENT

On January 9, MLA Akash Vijaywargiya received a call from an unknown number. The caller introduced himself as SP (east) Mohammad Yusuf Qureshi and told Vijaywargiya that a sudden emergency had occurred in his family and he immediately needed Rs 10 lakh. He asked him to transfer the amount by RTGS and gave him the bank account details. Vijaywargiya suspected something was fishy and called SP Qureshi and sought to know whether he had asked for Rs 10 lakhs. Realising that it was a case of attempting cheating the matter was handed over to ASP (crime) Amrendra Singh. The call was traced to Pali in Rajasthan and the phone from which it came was registered in the name of Suresh alias Bhairaram Ghanchi. A Crime Branch team reached Pali and managed to nab Suresh after a brief chase. Police said that the accused is known as Mr Natwarlal in Rajasthan.