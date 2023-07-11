Indore: 391 Anganwadis Mapped With 193 Govt Schools For Pre-School Education

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to provide free education to all children, women and child development department has started mapping anganwadis with the nearest pre-schools. In the recent report on department’s official website, 391 anganwadis from Indore district have been mapped with 193 government-aided school.

The children enrolled in the anganwadis will be able to study within the premises of a school completing their elementary education. Recently, the plan to convert 15 anganwadis centres into pre-schools is still in its initial phase, however, till then the anganwadi children will be getting their primary education at these selected schools.

“Most of the anganwadis are being run from buildings taken on rent where the space is limited. The space at government school will not only provide them a better environment, but also enhance their opportunity to explore,” said Meenakshi Harvansh, CDPO, Zone 7.

The students in the anganwadis will join the schools after completing 6 years after enrolling. The mapped schools are situated within 500 metres of the anganwadis.

Out of 391 anganwadis, 319 are in Indore rural while 72 are in Indore urban. The WCD officials claim that the likelihood of children in rural areas getting a sound primary education is unlikely, hence maximum number of anganwadis have been mapped with schools in the rural areas.

No of anganwadis mapped to school in Indore district.

Scheme No. of Mapped Anganwadis

Depalpur Rural 01 62

Depalpur Rural 02 51

Indore Rural 01 51

Indore Rural 02 31

Mhow Rural 01 34

Mhow Rural 02 28

Sanwer 62 Chawani 00

Indore Zone 01 06

Indore Zone 02 07

Indore Zone 03 11

Indore Zone 04 14

Indore Zone 05 8

Indore Zone 06 13

Indore Zone 07 13

Total 391