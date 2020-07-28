Indore: 39-year-old man attacked by three men over a petty issue dies in the hospital during treatment

Indore: A man who was trashed by three miscreants on Sunday, died during treatment in a city hospital on Tuesday. 39-year-old Rajesh Gangle of Bhawna Nagar area was attacked by his neighbors Santosh, Deepak and a minor boy on Sunday. Injured Rajesh was undergoing treatment in Apple Hospital in Bhanwarkuan where he died during treatment on Tuesday morning.

The kin created ruckus in the hospital and alleged that Rajesh died due to the negligence of the hospital. They also alleged that the hospital management had taken Rs 1.5 lakh but they didn’t give proper treatment. Bhanwarkuan police station team reached hospital and took cognizance of the matter.

Wife of the deceased, Seema alleged that Rajesh was waylaid by the accused near Khandwa Naka and attacked by a sharp edged weapon. The accused later threw chili powder in his eyes. Police said that when the deceased was admitted in the hospital, his condition was critical due to which his statement could not be recorded.

Tejaji Nagar police station in charge RNS Bhadoriya said that Rajesh and the accused had an argument over water logging in front of the house after which the situation turned intense. A case under various sections including section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was registered against the accused. Accused Santosh and Deepak were arrested soon after the incident while a search is on for the third one. The murder section is being added in the FIR.