Indore: 387 test Covid +ve, one death

Indore: As many as 387 patients tested positive out of 4,220 sample reports received on Monday.

Rate of positive patients was recorded at 9.17%. Total number of positive patients reached 64,896. One death was reported due to which the toll reached 945. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Monday was 8,95,403. As many as 3739 samples were tested negative on Monday. Department took 5030 more samples for testing--3698 RTPCR and 1332 RAT.

As many as 2176 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 61775 patients have been discharged so far.