Indore: 36th DAE Sports & Cultural Meet concludes at RRCAT; Team Ajanta wins final match against Ellora by 16 runs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The RRCAT Staff Club organised the 36th DAE Sports and Cultural Meet, 2021-22, of cricket, which was held between March 21 and 25 at RRCAT, Indore. Players from various units of the Department of Atomic Energy were clubbed into eight teams—namely Ajanta, Ellora, Dwarka, Pushkar, Konark, Golconda, Nagarjuna and Rameshwaram.

Former hockey player and coach of the Indian hockey team Mir Ranjan Negi was the chief guest of the prize distribution function and director, Technology Development and Support Group, Dr Anil Rawat presided over the programme.

Avinash Puntambekar, president, RRCAT Staff Club, welcomed the chief guest, invitees and participants of the events. Praveen Kr Agrawal, secretary, RRCAT Staff Club, presented the meet report on this occasion.

During the event, the teams were divided into two groups and matches were played on a league-cum-knock-out basis at two venues—RRCAT Grounds and County Cricket Club.

The final match was played between Ajanta and Ellora in which Ajanta won by 16 runs. Man of the Meet was awarded to Vikas Pal of Ajanta and the Fair Play trophy was won by the Pushkar Team.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:51 PM IST