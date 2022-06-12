Indore: 36-hour Sangeet Sangam of Narmadiya Brahman Samaj

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Narmadiya Brahmin Parishad, Indore and Narmadiya Sangeet Seva, have organised a singing programme that will last 36 hours. The music event started on Saturday and will end on Sunday.

The members of samaj said that in the singing programme, child artists from 10 years old to senior citizens will perform at Prudential Kids Higher Secondary school in Nipania. Around 57 artistes will sing their songs continuously.

General secretary of Narmadiya Brahmin Parishad (Indore) Amitabh Barve and president Shailendra Barole said that music makes life beautiful and easy. It is one of the relief therapies which calms a person's mind and soul.

“We have organised the programme to make the samaj members enjoy the music and can greet and meet other members. Along with this, they can get relaxed hearing pleasant music,” said samaj member. During the programme on Saturday, many members of the samaj attended it and enjoyed the programme.