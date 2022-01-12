Indore: 35,000 youths to get Rs 206 cr for self-employment on January 12

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, about 35,000 youths of the district will get an amount of more than Rs 206 crore for self-employment. For this, loan approval and disbursement letters will be handed over to them under various employment-oriented schemes of the government.

The main programme will be organised in the Jaal auditorium at 1 pm on National Youth Day (January 12). At this programme, symbolic loan approval and disbursement letters will be given to more than 100 youths in view of the Covid protocol in force in the state. The remaining youths will get the letters on the same day through their respective bank branches.

Collector Manish Singh directed the officers of all the departments and banks concerned to contact each and every beneficiary. On January 12, they will be called to the bank branches and issued letters. Special priority should be given to this work, Singh said. He said that, on Employment Day, 34,937 youths in the district would be issued loan letters amounting to more than Rs 206 crore.

Singh said that the youths were being benefited in the district under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Chief Minister’s Rural Road Vendors Scheme, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme and so forth.

Singh held a meeting of officers at his office on Monday, where he gave directions to the officers for all necessary arrangements for the programme. He said the Covid protocol should be followed at the programme. The main programme of the Employment Fair will be held at the Kushabhau Thackeray Hall (Minto Hall), in Bhopal, in the presence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The event will also be telecast live on electronic and social media platforms. Singh said that, in view of the increasing number of Covid cases and the Covid guidelines of the state and Centre that are in force, all protocol should be followed. In view of the live telecast of the main event, relevant arrangements should be made at the programme.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Unidentified call stops marriage of minor boy in Chhola Mandir area

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 01:29 AM IST