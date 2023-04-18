 Indore: 350 students start internship in 40 IMC departments
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 350 students start internship in 40 IMC departments

Indore: 350 students start internship in 40 IMC departments

The students selected for internships will undergo 45 days of training and various departments of Indore Municipal Corporation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 350 students, who were selected for maiden batch of ‘Internship with Mayor’, started their training at Indore Municipal Corporation on Monday.

After meeting with Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, the students started their internship. They have been allocated 40 departments in the IMC.

The students selected for internships will undergo 45 days of training and various departments of Indore Municipal Corporation.

Addressing the students, Bhargav said that all the students selected for internship will get opportunity to learn the nitty-gritty of IMC during their training.

He said that the 45 days of training will help students a lot in their future.

He also stated that the IMC would also get chance to know ideas of young people for making working of civic works better.

He stated that they would invite suggestions from the students once their internship is completed.

“The best 45 suggestions will be rewarded,” he stated.

The students selected from various educational institutions will be given training for the next 45 days under the guidance of an experienced and qualified officer/employee of IMC departments.

Read Also
Indore: 22 students of Sage university suffer food poisoning, allege staff served them rotten food
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 350 students start internship in 40 IMC departments

Indore: 350 students start internship in 40 IMC departments

Indore: Master plan for each ward, Mayor reiterates

Indore: Master plan for each ward, Mayor reiterates

Indore: Sample review of answer books in front of dissatisfied students

Indore: Sample review of answer books in front of dissatisfied students

Indore: CA student booked for cheating, molestation

Indore: CA student booked for cheating, molestation

Indore: School gets bomb threat; it’s a prank say police

Indore: School gets bomb threat; it’s a prank say police