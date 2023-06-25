 Indore: 3.5-Year-Old Girl Molested By Uncle, Accused Arrested
Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Tahjib Kaji said that the girl was playing outside her house when her uncle took her to an isolated place and molested her.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 25, 2023, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was molested by her uncle in the Sanyogitaganj area, police said on Saturday. The accused has been arrested by the police and further investigation is underway into the case.

Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Tahjib Kaji said that the girl was playing outside her house when her uncle took her to an isolated place and molested her. The accused later managed to flee from the spot after seeing the girl's brother. The girl later reported the matter to her parents. After that, a complaint was lodged with the police. The police registered a case against the accused under the relevant section including POCSO Act and arrested him.

