Indore: 35 trucks, 5 buses seized under joint action of mining department and RTO

Indore: After being reprimanded by divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi, the district mining department and regional transport office launched a joint action against mining mafia in the city and seized 35 trucks and dumpers from Reti Mandi Square on Wednesday.

According to Assistant RTO Archana Mishra, trucks were seized during the joint action by both the departments with the help of police. “Road tax and other taxes were due on their owners and we hope that taxes worth Rs 10 lakh can be recovered from them,” she remarked. She said some trucks were plying without registration number plate and haven’t deposited the tax.

The department also launched action against buses plying without permit and without paying taxes. It seized five buses and expected to collect revenue of Rs 22 lakh from their owners. The action was taken at Reti Mandi Square on Nemawar Road and other places.

“We have launched action against buses and other vehicles with officials of other districts. RTO Khargone, RTO Mandsaur, RTO Dhar and ARTOs of Indore are continuously checking vehicles at various places,” Mishra said.

Divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi had reprimanded officials of mining and RTO department and warned them of suspension for not taking action against the mafia.

Sources said the department officials couldn’t stop the truck/dumpers of mafia at Nemawar Road. As a result, they took police support to take action against them at Reti Mandi Square.

Action against vehicles