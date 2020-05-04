Indore: 34 students, teacher from kolhapur stuck in city

Indore: A group of 34 students along with a teacher, who had came to the city from Kolhapur for preparation of Service Selection Board (a selection process set up by Ministry of Defence of India for recruiting officers in Indian Armed Forces) got trapped in the city. They are now pleading the administration for a return.. Their tweet came to light on Monday.

Suraj Gaikwad, the teacher with whom the students had come, said, "We came to Indore on March 2 for a training of SSB which was to end on March 30. But lockdown changed everything and we got trapped".

"We had contacted Kolhapur Collector who had also sent an email to his counterpart in Indore for sending us back, but no actions were taken. With the help of social media, I tweeted about my problem after getting no response from the concerned authorities", Gaikwad said.

Gaikwad said that all the students with him are minor and are very tensed facing such situations. He and students are accommodated at Hotel Solaris and receiving help from police and MLA-2 Ramesh Mendola for food.

The teacher, however, thanked policemen for having arranged lunch packets for them daily and NGOs provided them with breakfast and dinner packets.

He said, "We now wish that the administration should help us in returning. We are ready to remain in a 14- day quarantine on reaching our native places". He said administration has assured him of providing appropriate help as soon as possible.