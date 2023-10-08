Indore: 33rd Annual Conference Of Urology Society 'Beer Consumption Is Beneficial In Kidney Stones Is Misconcepetion' 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 600 urologists from across the country discussed various urological issues including chronic prostatitis, bladder transplants, uro-oncology, urethroplasty, urinary tract reconstruction, genital reconstruction, and pediatric urological issues on the second day of the 33rd annual conference of the West Zone, on Saturday.

"Difficulty in urination, burning sensation, frequent urination, sudden cessation of urination, blood in urine, the passage of stones, lower abdominal discomfort, bladder infections, and urinating during coughing or sneezing are all signs that should prompt careful evaluation if experienced," Dr RK Lahoti, organising chairman of the conference said.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahesh R Desai from Nadiad addressed the common misconception regarding the consumption of beer when suffering from kidney stones.

He stated, "The belief that beer is beneficial when it comes to kidney stones is primarily anecdotal and based on the experiences of individuals, which can be detrimental to other patients.

Doctors may recommend increased fluid intake, including water, to help pass kidney stones, although the efficacy depends on the size, type, and location of the stones.”

He said that the number of patients with kidney stones tends to rise during hotter months when the body experiences dehydration, causing urine to become concentrated.

Dr CS Thatte discussed about the complexities of bladder transplant and said, "Bladder problems can be particularly challenging, and bladder transplants are a solution.

However, this procedure is difficult because the bladder is directly connected to the brain. After a bladder transplant, it needs to be intricately connected to the neural circuits of the brain.