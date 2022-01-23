e-Paper Get App

India records 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 10,050
Indore

Sunday, January 23, 2022

Indore: 3372 new cases; two deaths were also reported

Rate of positivity increased to 27.05 percent, active cases of 23183.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo | ANI Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Covid cases are creating new records in the city as it again reached to the highest mark with 3372 cases reported on Saturday.

It has become the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the outbreak of the disease in Indore and the officials said that the peak is still away.

These 3372 cases were found positive out of 12466 samples tested with this the positivity rate also jumped to 27.05 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 183551. Two deaths were also reported due to which the total number of deaths increased to 1405, so far.

Number of active cases was also increased by over 23,000 (i.e. 23183) as 527 patients were discharged on Saturday. Total 158963 patients have been discharged so far.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 12:50 AM IST
