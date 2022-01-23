Indore: 3372 new cases; two deaths were also reported

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Covid cases are creating new records in the city as it again reached to the highest mark with 3372 cases reported on Saturday.

It has become the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the outbreak of the disease in Indore and the officials said that the peak is still away.

These 3372 cases were found positive out of 12466 samples tested with this the positivity rate also jumped to 27.05 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 183551. Two deaths were also reported due to which the total number of deaths increased to 1405, so far.

Number of active cases was also increased by over 23,000 (i.e. 23183) as 527 patients were discharged on Saturday. Total 158963 patients have been discharged so far.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 12:50 AM IST