Indore: 326 corona patients from 161 areas, highest 12 cases reported from Sudama Nagar, 11 from Rajendra Nagar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sudama Nagar area continued to be on top of the list of most Covid affected areas as 12 more patients were found from there on Saturday. As many as 326 patients tested positive and they are from 161 areas of the city.

The area list of patients suggests that a total 316 patients were found positive but the addresses of 48 patients couldn't be traced while 10 addresses were out of Indore.

Out of 326 cases, the highest numbers of cases were found from Sudama Nagar area, that is, 12, while Rajendra Nagar reported 11 patients and Nanda Nagar saw a rise of 10 patients.

“With increasing number of cases, it has been seen that families are testing positive, that is, all members of a family test positive and not one or two of them. This is a different trend from what was seen in November-December 2020,” contact tracing incharge Dr Anil Dongre said.

He said people should follow social distancing, wear masks, and use sanitisers while taking same precautions as they did in March last year. Nine areas have five or more than five patients. They include Old Palasia, Suryadev Nagar, Mahalaxmi Nagar, Rajmohalla, and Scheme 71. Patients were found in Sanwer, Dudhia, Badi Hatod, and Datoda, which are rural areas.

Cases were also found from townships like Singapore Green View, Apollo DB City, Kalindi Gold City, County Walk, Shri Krishna Avenue, Platinum Paradise, Sky Luxuria, Phoenix.