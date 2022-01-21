Indore: 3169 new cases, active cases crossed 20 mark; Three deaths reported

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Covid cases are creating new records in the city as it again reached to the highest mark with 3169 cases reported on Friday.

It has become the highest number of cases to be reported in a single day since the outbreak of the disease in Indore, said the officials, adding, the peak is still away.

These 3169 cases were found positive out of 11785 samples tested. With this the positivity rate also jumped to 26.89 percent. Total number of positive patients reached 180179. Three deaths were also reported due to which the total number of deaths increased to 1403, so far.

Number of active cases was also increased by over 20,000 (i.e. 20340) as 713 patients were discharged on Friday. Total 158436 patients have been discharged so far.

Highest active cases after May 12, 2021

Highest number of active cases reported during the second wave of Covid-19 was 18067 i.e. on May 12, 2021.

Now, the number of active cases breached all previous records and increasing.

20-year-old girl, 50-year-old man, and 70-year-old man died

A 20-year-old girl, a 50-year-old man, and a 70-year-old man succumbed to the disease on Friday.

The girl was admitted to the hospital after she consumed poison while the 50-year-old man who was suffering from thalassemia, and the 70-year-old man suffering from heart ailments succumbed to the disease.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 11:22 PM IST