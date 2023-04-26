Indore: 302 'ineligible' employees made BLOs for upcoming Assembly polls, says Congress

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders claimed that 302 ‘ineligible’ staffers have been made booth level officers (BLOs) in Indore district ahead of the state assembly elections to rig voters’ list at the behest of the ruling BJP.

Addressing the press conference on Tuesday, Santosh Singh Gautam, state vice-president of the Congress media department, said that 302 employees, in nine Assembly constituencies in Indore district, who do not qualify for the important electoral responsibility as per the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, have been made BLOs.

“Some of the persons who were appointed as BLOs are working as peons, electricians, tabla players, drivers, hand pump technicians, and photographers. These appointments are made by the district election office,” Gautam said.

He added the Election Commission was acting as ‘BJP's puppet’ and claimed efforts were being made to rig the voter list by making ineligible people as BLOs at the behest of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and lawyer Jayesh Gurnani cited provisions of the Representation of the People Act 1950, to claim that only teachers, anganwadi workers, patwaris, accountants, panchayat secretaries, postmen and other fixed categories of employees working in government or semi-government departments should be given charge of BLO.

"We have sent legal notices to the Election Commission, State Election Commission, District Election Office, and other concerned parties asking them to remove 302 ineligible employees appointed as BLOs within seven days of receiving the notices," he said adding “If the ineligible people are not removed from the post of BLO, Congress will approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court,” he said.