Indore: 300 students selected for ‘Internship with Mayor’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 300 candidates were selected for the maiden batch of ‘Internship with Mayor’, a brainchild of mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav.

An orientation programme was organised at Ravindra Natyagrah wherein five participants were handed over offer letters by Bhargav.

IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai, additional municipal commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar, Smart City CEO Divyank Singh, and others were present on the occasion and also addressed the students.

The students selected for internships will undergo 45 days of training and various departments of Indore Municipal Corporation.

Addressing the students, Bhargav said that all the students selected for internship will get an opportunity to learn about the nitty-gritty of IMC in next 45 days.

He said that the 45 days of training will help students a lot in the future.

He also said that the IMC would get a chance to know the ideas of young people on how to improve the functioning of the civic body.

He stated that they would invite suggestions from the students once their internship is completed.

“The best 45 suggestions will be rewarded,” he stated.

The students selected from various educational institutions will be given training for the next 45 days under the guidance of an experienced and qualified officer/employee of IMC departments.