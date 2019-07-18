Indore: 300 medical teachers go on mass leave

Indore: Over 3,300 medical teachers of government medical colleges in the state including more than 300 medical teachers of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, went on mass leave on Wednesday to press for their demand of receiving seventh pay commission benefits.

Medical teachers staged demonstration under banner of Madhya Pradesh Medical Teachers’ Association (MPMTA) at main entrance of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital and raised slogans against state government for not implementing seventh pay commission for medical teachers.

As result of protest, routine surgeries in MY Hospital were affected. The patients who visited OPD suffered as only junior doctors worked there. Junior Doctors’ Association supported the strike of medical teachers.

Addressing the demonstrators, professors said medical teachers in MP are facing discrimination as 54 out of 55 government departments are getting seventh pay commission benefits. But medical teachers have been deprived of this.

“We raised demand for seventh pay commission benefits on several occasions and even knocked the doors of officials and ministers. But government has not accepted our demands,” president of MPMTA Indore Dr Poonam Mathur said.

Association secretary Dr Rahul Rokade said mass leave didn’t affect emergency services in the hospital and many senior consultants performed emergency surgeries even when on leave.