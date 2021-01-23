Indore: 30 new positive cases in 24 hours

Indore: As many as 30 patients tested positive out of 3781 sample reports received on Saturday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 0.79 percent and the total number of positive patients reached 57295. No death was reported due to which the total number of deaths remained 924, so far. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Saturday was 759280. As many as 3747 samples were tested negative on Saturday.

Department has taken 3786 more samples for testing including 1934 RTPCR samples and 1852 Rapid Antigen Tests. As many as 1177 patients are under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 55194 patients have been discharged so far.