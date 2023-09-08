Indore: 3 Youths From Tamil Nadu Held For Stealing Mobile Phones From Hostels

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The City crime branch on Thursday arrested three persons from Tamil Nadu for stealing mobile phones and laptops from the hostels of students in the city. So far, three mobile phones have been recovered from them and they are being questioned for other such incidents.

According to Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia, a tip-off was received that three men from Tamil Nadu have stolen mobile phones and laptops from the hostels in Sanyogitaganj and MIG area. The crime branch accompanied by the Sanyogitaganj police started an investigation and managed to arrest three persons named V Shaktiwel, V Santosh and Vijay alias Vetari, all residents of Vellore district in Tamil Nadu. The police had to take the help of a bilingual person. The accused allegedly informed the police that they had stolen the mobile phones from hostels in the Sanyogitaganj area, MIG area and from Sanwer Road.

They used to commit theft in the morning when most of the students were sleeping. Three mobile phones were recovered from them.

The accused were staying in Dewas from where they used to come to the city to commit theft. Names of some persons from Tamil Nadu were also revealed by them. The accused had sold the stolen goods to them.

