Indore: ​3-year-old boy dies post endoscopy in Arihant Hosp, family alleges negligence and overdose of anesthesia

Indore

Family members of a 3-year-old boy alleged medical negligence after his death during treatment in Arihant Hospital on Monday. Father of the deceased alleged that his son died due to overdose of anesthesia during endoscopy for removing a magnet from his stomach as he didn’t awake after the operation.

Family lodged a police complaint against the hospital and doctors after which it was decided that a postmortem of the baby would be performed tomorrow.

“My son Kabir Tiwari had swallowed a magnet while playing at home on July 29. We took him to Arihant Hospital where Dr Mayank Jain was treating him for the last few days and told us that it is not a serious matter as the magnet would be taken out through endoscopy,” Sunil Tiwari, resident of Silicon City, said.

He added that the doctors postponed the endoscopy as my son had a fever but planned to perform an endoscopy on Monday.

“They took my son to the operation theatre at 8.30 am and came out at 9.30 am. My son was unconscious and doctors told us that he will regain consciousness after four hours or six hours. Kabir’s condition deteriorated and he died,” Tiwari said, alleging “Kabir died due to negligence and overdose of anesthesia. Endoscopy was done by Dr Mayank Jain and anesthesia was given by Dr Sonal Nivsarkar who is responsible for my son’s death.”

Meanwhile, chief administrator of the hospital Sanjay Rathore told the media that the magnet was taken out by the doctors successfully. “Reasons for the patient's death are unknown due to which we are going through an autopsy and informed the police about it as well,” Rathore said.