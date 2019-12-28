Indore: 3 women attack two cops inside police station

Indore: Three women attacked two policemen inside the Lasudiya police station on Friday when they were prevented from assaulting an accused of a case registered earlier by one of the three women.

According to police, the three women identified as Munni Bi, Suman Mishra and Mahindra Singh came to the police station to attack the accused Chetan Vargiya and his wife Jaya Vargiya. When the police stopped the women from assaulting the accused, the three women attacked ASI Rakesh Chouhan and inspector Nirmala Talwar.

Later, the women sat on the road outside the police station and threatened that they would commit suicide by jumping before a vehicle. All three were booked under Section 353 (preventing public servant from discharging his duty) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of IPC and produced them before court from where they were sent to jail.

ASI Rakesh Chouhan said police had received complaint from Munni Bi on December 16 alleging Chetan Vargiya and his wife Jaya Vargiya of extorting money from her. She said that she had taken loan of Rs 50,000 from the couple and though she had repaid it, the couple was still demanding money from her. ASI Chouhan investigated the case and arrested the accused couple on Friday.