Indore: 3 rape incidents reported in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Cases of crimes against women are increasing in the city. On Tuesday, three cases of rape were registered in the city.

In one case a 65-year-old woman was raped while she was sleeping alone in her hut. However, the police arrested accused. The woman lives alone in area under Lasudia police station.

According to TI Santosh Dudhi, the incident is from New Lohamandi area. The woman complained that she had fallen asleep at around 11 pm on Monday night. Accused Ravi forcefully entered at 1.30 am in her hut. When she objected him he threatened to kill her by strangulation. He forcefully raped her.

When the woman's health deteriorated, she shared incident with her neighbours on Tuesday afternoon and reached the police station. Ravi was arrested by the police late at night. He works as a laborer in Lohamandi area.

In another case, a girl was raped by a youth over a pretext of marriage. The victim told police that the accused has taken her physical advances several times without her consent and now he denied marrying her and also cheated her with another girl with whom the accused was in relationship from last eight years.

In another case, a minor was raped by her known person. She alleged that the accused called her at his home saying her that he has some important work with her. When the victim reached at the home, the accused dragged her inside and raped her. He threatened her of not sharing the incident with anyone. Later the victim complained to the police.

