Indore: 3 poclain machines, 1 dumper seized

Indore: The Mining Department seized 3 poclain machines and 1 dumper engaged
in illegal transportation on Thursday.
Strict action is being taken under the hawk eye vigil of the District
Administration against illegal mining and transporters of the
mineral in the district.
This seizure was done by the staff of the Department of Mining
following the orders of Collector Manish Singh. In this action, a raid
was carried out by the staff of the Department of Minerals in front of
the Kokila Ben Hospital in Nipania village. While conducting the raid
on the basement which was illegally constructed, three poclain machines and 1 dumpster filled with soil was seized. The vehicles
have been kept in the custody of Lasudia police station in their
premises. In the said proceedings, further action will be taken after
preparing the case. Action will be taken against the said vehicles
owners and other concerned under the provisions of Rule 53 of Madhya
Pradesh Minor Minerals Rules-1996. Such action will continue against
those who illegally mine and transport minerals in the district.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)