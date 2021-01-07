Indore: 3 poclain machines, 1 dumper seized





Indore: The Mining Department seized 3 poclain machines and 1 dumper engaged

in illegal transportation on Thursday.

Strict action is being taken under the hawk eye vigil of the District

Administration against illegal mining and transporters of the

mineral in the district.

This seizure was done by the staff of the Department of Mining

following the orders of Collector Manish Singh. In this action, a raid

was carried out by the staff of the Department of Minerals in front of

the Kokila Ben Hospital in Nipania village. While conducting the raid

on the basement which was illegally constructed, three poclain machines and 1 dumpster filled with soil was seized. The vehicles

have been kept in the custody of Lasudia police station in their

premises. In the said proceedings, further action will be taken after

preparing the case. Action will be taken against the said vehicles

owners and other concerned under the provisions of Rule 53 of Madhya

Pradesh Minor Minerals Rules-1996. Such action will continue against

those who illegally mine and transport minerals in the district.