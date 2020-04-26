Indore: 3 more medicos in corona clutches

The number of medicos falling prey to the deadly COVID-19 has been increasing continuously in Indore and on Sunday one doctor and two more nurses of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital tested positive of COVID-19. With this, the number of medicos of MY Hospital who tested positive has reached 12. The doctor is working in the physiology department of MGM Medical College and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Also, two nurses, one working in the COVID-19 ward and the other in the Surgery ward tested positive and were admitted to MRTB Hospital.

According to sources, one of the nurses was in isolation at Hotel Kalinga for last 10 days while the other was also on leave since April 11.

“It was the fourth staff nurse, quarantined in Hotel Kalinga, who has tested COVID-19 positive. The main reason is that nurses staying in the hotel are not following social distancing and they are moving into each others’ room,” sources said.

Rooms of hotel Kalinga have been sanitized thrice, but now those staying in the hotel are scared of getting infected.

Only three-year-old boy of doc’s family negative

Not only has the doctor of physiology department, but his entire family, save his three-year-old son has tested positive. The doctor's wife, daughter, mother-in-law have tested positive. Though the three-year boy has not tested positive, he too is going to stay in the hospital with the family, but maintain social distancing.