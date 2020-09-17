Indore: 3 including director of advisory firm arrested after duping people of Rs 6.5 lakh

Indore: The Special Task Force on Thursday arrested a fake advisory firm director and two of his accomplices for duping Rs 6.5 lakh from several persons in the name of investment in the market. The accused promised the victims to double their money within a short time. The transactions of the bank account have been stopped by the bank after intimation from STF.

STF in-charge MA Syed said that Divyesh Radariya from Gujarat had lodged a complaint with SEBI headquarters that the director of Money Plus Research Company in Indore contacted him and informed that they are a registered advisory firm and are working to invest the money of people to provide them with more profit in less time. They gained the trust of the Radariya and took Rs 5,500 in the name of registration, Rs 11,000 for the investment through online payment mode.

The accused later took Rs 48,552 from Radariya in the name of GST on the profit of the investment. Subsequently, the accused didn’t return the money and cheated the investor. The complaint was forwarded to STF from the SEBI and the STF came to know that the company employees also duped Rs 67,648 from one Darshan Gurjar, Rs 2,15,100 from one Lavji Bhai and others.

The STF officials registered a case under various sections of the IPC against the company director and others. The company director Pravin Meshram had gone to his place in Balaghat during the lockdown. Recently, the officials received information that Meshram is in the city and he was arrested from near Malwa Mill Square. Meshram hails from Balaghat district and was staying in Shrinagar Extension area of the city. During the investigation, STF officials arrested his employee team in charge Tejsingh Malviya and executive Deepesh Parmar, the residents of Nehru Nagar area. The accused are being questioned further.