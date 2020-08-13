Indore: 3 IMC men break corona protocol while seizing goat, abuse shepherd

Indore: Three IMC workers of Kondwada department (responsible for catching stray animals) were attached to the Removal department on Thursday by the additional commissioner Devendra Singh after a video of the three workers went viral on social media in which they were seen breaking corona protocols and misbehaving with a shepherd while seizing his goat.

The video showed that they were not wearing masks and also not following corona protocols of social distancing. One of them was seen using foul language and abusing the shepherd while seizing the goat.

On seeing the video, IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal ordered additional commissioner Devendra Singh to probe the matter. According to IMC officials, the three errant employees were Kamal Kahar, Ashish Pathak and Dheeraj Narwariya. Singh will submit a report of the incident to the IMC commissioner within three days after which more strict actions might be taken against the three employees.