Indore: 3 held, two stolen bikes recovered

Indore

Police nabbed three vehicle thieves in two separate incidents and recovered two stolen vehicles from their possession with 48 hours of the thefts.

Depalpur police arrested Manish Bhawar (20) and Sanjay Mundle (19) and recovered a stolen bike from them.

In the other incident, Gautampura police arrested Krishna Bagri (36) and seized a stolen bike from him.

Police said in both cases the accused wanted to sell the stolen bikes to make some money.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 01:35 AM IST