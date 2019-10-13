Indore: 3 held in three-year-old murder case of farmer

Indore: Three persons were arrested by the police in connection with a blind murder of a farmer in Chandrawatiganj area that had taken place three years ago.

The case was taken up under Operation Ujagar, an initiative of the police to solve pending murder cases in the district.

After committing the crime, the accused had also misled deceased’s son saying that they didn’t kill his father. They took Rs 2.8 lakh from the son in the name of helping him in searching the accused.

Additional Director General of Police Varun Kapoor said that Mangilal alias Mangu Patel was found murdered in the room at his farm house in April 2016. The case was untraceable as Chandrawatiganj police failed to trace the killers.

Recently, ADG Kapoor received information that few persons of a family of the same village were involved in the murder case after which a special investigating team was formed to restart investigation. During the investigation, team came to know that the deceased was having dispute over land for a long time. Chhitu Patel’s land is situated just behind Mangu’s land and Chhitu and his son wanted to develop a township there but the Mangu’s land was becoming obstacle for the road to their township. Due to the same, Mangu was having dispute with Chitu and his son.

Chhitu’s son Rais along with friend Anwar had also threatened Mangu for giving space for the road at his land. After that Rais prepared a plan to kill Mangu. Rais met a criminal Shakir of Chandrawatiganj and gave him contract to kill Mangu and Rais had given Rs 50000 to Shakir for the murder. As per the plan, Rais, Anwar and Shakir reached Mangu’s farm house and knocked the door. He opened the door when one of the accused attacked on him using a heavy object and later other accused strangulated him to death with a stole. The accused fled the scene with Mangu’s new bike and later they left the bike in the deserted area. The team detained suspect Shakir Ahmed Noor of Gautampura. Following the lead given by him, other accused Rais and Anwar were also arrested for the murder.

Kapoor further said that Shakir was prime suspect in the case and he wanted to be innocent. He contacted deceased Mangu’s son Chhotu and told that his son Sardar who resides in Mandsaur had informed two persons who met Sardar while working at the farming land and they killed Mangu. Later, Shakir took Chhotu to Mandsaur and met him Sardar who told that Chandrawatiganj police didn’t help in the case so the accused could not be arrested. Sardar told him that he knows an official from crime branch who can help Chhotu in finding the killers of his father. Later, they called the person there posing him as crime branch official. The fake crime branch official took Rs 2.8 lakh from Chhotu in the name of started investigation to arrest the killer of Mangu. After a few days, Sardar and the man, who posed as crime branch official, switched off their phones.