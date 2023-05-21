Indore: 3 held for theft at six places

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lasudia police arrested a scrap dealer, who used his minor sons to target vacant houses, along with two other accomplices, on Saturday.

According to Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi, over the last two months, thefts have occurred regularly in their area and this gang was behind it.

The minor boys used to roam the streets on their motorcycle hunting for vacant houses and then used to steal from there and hand over the stolen goods to their father. The two minor boys were caught by residents and local security guards when they were trying to break a lock. They were handed over to the authorities.

According to police, the minor boys used to give the stolen goods to their father Usman, who was arrested along with Madan and another accomplice and charged under Section 411 of IPC.

Efforts are on to recover the stolen goods.

