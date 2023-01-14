Indore: 3 held for stealing cash from temple

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were arrested for stealing cash from a temple in Rau, on Friday. The police have recovered cash, and further investigation is underway.

According to police, thieves stole from a temple near Tejaji Chowk in Rau on January 10 night. They entered the temple after breaking open the lock of the main gate and stole the cash from the donation box. There was around Rs 15,000 in the box.

Many CCTVs installed at various locations were checked and police saw three suspects. On a tip-off, police arrested Piyush, Arpit and Harsh and recovered Rs 12,800 from them. They allegedly confessed to stealing cash from the temple.