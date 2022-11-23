Indore: 3 held, brown sugar worth Rs 30K seized

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were arrested and brown sugar worth Rs 30,000 was seized from them in the Annapurna area on Tuesday. The drug supplier from Jaora was absconding till the filing of this report. The police are trying to find out if other people are involved in supplying the drugs.

According to the police, information was received that two persons were roaming around Phooti Kothi Square to sell drugs. The police team raided the place and arrested two persons, named Monu, alias Akash, and Vicky—residents of the Dwarkapuri area of the city. More than 14 grams of brown sugar and some powder were seized from them.

The value of the seized drugs is about Rs 30,000 in the international market. The accused allegedly informed the police that a certain Nitesh, of Prajapat Nagar, had provided the drugs to him. Later, the police arrested Nitesh, who confessed that he bought drugs from a certain Jawed, of Jaora. Now, the police are looking for Jawed. The accused are being questioned further.

