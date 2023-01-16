Indore: 3 die, 12 injured admitted to MYH

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another bus mishap took place at Khandwa Road on Sunday in which three passengers including a woman were killed while 45 passengers were injured.

The incident took place near Barwaha town, between Baghphal and Manihar village, on Sunday noon when a passenger bus skidded off the road and flipped thrice. Twelve passengers were brought to MY Hospital in critical condition.

Those killed are Nirmala, 45, wife of Rajesh Mehar, a resident of Dewas, Ravi, 30, son of Rajaram Gathia, a resident of Indore and Shravan, son of Radheyshyam, a resident of Chhegaon Makhan village in Khandwa district.

FP Photo |

Police said the 38-seater bus of Sharma Travels travelling from Indore to Khandwa was carrying 52 passengers.

Passengers claimed that the bus driver was under the influence of alcohol and was speeding. While attempting to overtake a car, the driver lost control, and the bus went off the road.

Asked driver to slow down, says eyewitness

Asrad Mansoori, resident of Chandan Nagar, Indore, said that he was sitting on the bonnet at the time of the incident. The driver was over speeding, and I asked him to slow down, but he turned a deaf ear. He was trying to overtake a car but lost control.

Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased: Collector

District collector Khargone, Kumar Purushottam, reached Barwaha Civil Hospital and interacted with the injured and their kin. Collector has announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased. He also expressed concern over the increasing number of mishaps and also asked Indore RTO to check the number of permits issued to passenger buses on this route.

Read Also Indore: Sports competitions at GRP to celebrate Makar Sankranti

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)