Indore: 3-day soybean 'mahakumbh' starts today​

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

​A three-day soybean 'mahakumbh'​ will start in the city on Sunday where experts will discuss new farming technologies and new seed varieties that farmers should adopt to increase soybean yield, especially in view of changing climate. The aim of the event is to make the country self-sufficient in edible oil. An exhibition will also held on the occasion.



​The 'mahakumbh' is being organised by Indian Soybean Research Institute in association with​ ​​​Society for ​​Soybean Research and Development​, Solidaridad, Bhopal, Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA)​ and Manthan. The mega event is on the theme of ‘Self to self-reliance’ at University ​a​uditorium​.​ ​Thousands of farmers from all over the country are going to take part.



Kailash Choudhary, Union ​m​inister of ​s​tate for ​a​griculture and ​farmers​ welfare will be ​the chief guest and Kamal Patel, ​a​griculture ​​minister,​ government of Madhya Pradesh and Trilochan Mohapatra, ​d​irector ​g​eneral Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi​ will be ​s​pecial ​g​uests of the inaugural programme.