 Indore: 3-day RRR festival starts on inspiring note 
Waste to Art exhibition, RRR bag bank and 3R stitching point were inaugurated on Saturday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh pays visit to RRR exhibition at Gandhi Hall on Saturday. | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the cleanliness campaign, a three-day RRR festival was kick-started by Indore Municipal Corporation on the theme “Waste to Best”. 

An exhibition of products made by self-help groups was inaugurated by health in-charge Ashwini Shukla at Gandhi Hall. MP Shankar Lalwani and municipal commissioner Harshika Singh visited the exhibition and the duo also flagged off a mobile library Gyan Rath. 

Shukla said that 3R festival is being organised in the city for encouraging people to make “best out of waste”.  

“Waste to Art exhibition, RRR bag bank and 3R stitching point were inaugurated on Saturday. On Sunday, 3R Haat and library will be inaugurated in slum colony,” he added.  

