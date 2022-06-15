Indore: 3-day election training camp; 151 more govt staff could be suspended for bunking

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The threat of suspension lies on a total of 285 government officials and employees. At the training camp for conducting elections in the past two days, show-cause notices were issued to these 285 employees.

On Wednesday, IDA CEO RP Ahirwar, who is also training coordinator for the civic bodies’ elections, issued show-cause notices to 151 officials for being absent from the training camp that was going on at the Holkar College for government employees for conducting the elections and other election-related duties.

IDA officials said Ahirwar went on inspection of the camp set up at the college and found 151 officials absent. The number has increased on Wednesday compared to Tuesday’s. On Tuesday, 134 employees were absent, while the figure increased to 285 on Wednesday.

“If the employees don’t respond to the notice with a satisfactory answer or reason, there’s a provision of suspending them for negligence in work,” said an IDA official.

Ahirwar said that, according to orders received from the District Election Office, the first session of training ended on June 15. From June 16 to 20, the second session will be held. There will be a one-hour examination of the officials on the last day in which they have to pass. The questions will be related to the training. If the officials do not obtain pass marks, they will have to repeat the training session and secure pass marks again. If the officials fail twice, disciplinary action will be taken against them.