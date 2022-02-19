Indore: 3 booked for duping international customers using company name

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons including a business support executive and one HR manager were booked by Bhanwarkuan police on Saturday for duping international customers of a company by using the name of a registered BPO firm. The accused are ex-employees of the company and they had allegedly stolen the data of the company. The police are investigating the case further.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that Ankit Khatri, a resident of Ashok Nagar in the city lodged a complaint that his partnership firm Virtual Experts LLP is situated at Tower Chouraha. It is a BPO and an international call centre to provide customer service.

The complainant said that Imanual Shahi who was employed as a business support executive, Chandani Patheja who was the HR head, and a female employee were involved in the cheating. They had left their jobs but were still using the company's data to call international customers to dupe them.

Police said during the investigation it was revealed that Chandani's laptop had details of clients of the company. The police are also investigating the role of a person from Kodariya in Mhow, who was associated with the accused. Their bank details are being fetched to know about the fraud. No arrests were made till the filing of the report.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Cabinet approves MP Startup Policy and Implementation Plan 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 10:53 PM IST