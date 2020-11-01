Indore: 3 arrested for throwing man before moving truck

Indore: The police nabbed three persons on Sunday for thrashing and then throwing a youth before a moving truck on Indore-Khalghat Highway. They wanted to make it look like a road accident, but they have been charged with murder. A fourth accused is absconding.

Police sources said that the deceased was associated with a gang that indulged in robbing unmarried men of cash and gold valuables in the name of getting them married to a woman member of the gang.

SP (west) Mahesh Chand Jain said that 23-year-old Deepak Verma, a resident of Gurushankar Nagar area of the city (permanent resident of Bangarda village in Dewas district), was found dead on the highway in Manpur area on October 27, 2020. The police investigated the spot and found injury marks received from a road accident on his body and registered a case against unidentified vehicle for hitting Deepak.

On October 31, Mukesh Verma of Gurushankar Nagar lodged a complaint with Dwarkapuri police that his nephew Deepak hadn't returned home after he was abducted by three persons named Lavin Sawalkar, Manish Solanki and Prakash Jadhav on the night of October 27.

He informed that the trio had reached his place on a scooter and a bike and they took Deepak. Mukesh’s younger brother Ajay had also gone with them. They took them to a house of one Shailesh Goyal in Shivsagar Colony in the city where they thrashed Deepak with a curtain rod. They were talking about the marriage of a woman member of their gang with Shailesh Goyal’s relative in Shahda (Maharashtra) two months ago. She had run away from her husband's place and had come to the city with cash and valuables which were kept by deceased Deepak. The accused were demanding their share in the cash and valuables as they were members of the same gang.

After thrashing Deepak at Shailesh Goyal’s place, the accused took him to another place where they again thrashed Deepak. Deepak’s uncle Ajay somehow managed to flee from there as he was threatened by the accused of dire consequences if he revealed the matter to someone.

The accused later took Deepak to the highway in Manpur and threw him before a moving truck due to which he died on the spot.

Armed with this information, Dwarkapuri police arrested Lavin Sawalkar of Rajendra Nagar, Manish Solanki of Dhanshri Nagar and Prakash Jadhav of Budhha Nagar area of the city. A search is on for their accomplice Shailesh Goyal.