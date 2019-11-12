Indore: 3 arrested for robbing, injuring govt employee

Indore: Three persons have been arrested for robbing and assaulting a clerk of a government school near Kesarbagh bridge, on November 2. The victim, Amit Radheyshyam, a resident of Brijvihar Colony, Rau, is still unconscious, but police have managed to recover his stolen motorcycle and mobile phone from the accused.

Rajendra Nagar police station in charge Sunil Sharma said the three accused have been identified as Bhaiyyu alias Machlu Banjara, Raghu Hatkar and Rahul Gaur, all residents of IDA building in Tejpur Gadbadi area. They had attacked Amit with an iron rod near Kesarbagh bridge and robbed his mobile phone and Rs 400 cash. They also took the keys of Amit’s motocycle and stole it from a parking near Rau railway station. Police said all the three accused were drunk and they attacked Amit as he was alone and appeared an easy target.

Sharma said that they received information that a man was lying unconscious near Kesarbagh bridge and had got him admitted to MY Hospital, thinking that it was an accident case. It was when his family members told police that Amit’s motorcycle, his mobile and cash was missing, that police registered a case of loot.

However, the loot exposed the unprofessional face of Rau police. When Amit did not return home on night of November 2, his family members approached Rau police to register missing persons report. On November 4, without proper cross checking, Rau police informed Amit’s family that he had died and his body had been sent for autopsy to MY Hospital by Rajendra Nagar police, plunging the family into grief. No one in Rau police station bothered to cross check whether it was Amit’s body or it belonged to someone else before informing the family. In fact, Rajendra Nagar police had sent body of another person, an accident victim, for autopsy.

Luckily, Amit’s brother-in-law (wife’s brother) Jeetu Verma reached MY Hospital and came to know that Amit was alive, but unconscious. He was shifted to a private hospital by his family, where his treatment is still going on.