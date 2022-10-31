Indore: 3 arrested for dragging two minors tied to a vehicle

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people from Khargone were arrested by the Rajendra Nagar police on Monday for thrashing two minor boys and dragging them after tying their legs to a loading vehicle in the area a couple of days ago.

Rajendra Nagar police station-in-charge Ajay Kumar Mishra said that accused Sunil Verma, Ajay Verma and Shantilal, residents of Katkut, in Khargone district, had been arrested. When Sunil had come to Choithram Mandi, he and other accused caught two minor boys on suspicion of theft. The accused allegedly tied them to a loading vehicle and dragged them for a few metres. Before that, the accused had thrashed the minor boys. After that, Sunil took the minor boys to the police station and handed in a written complaint against them.

After the video went viral, the police took action against the accused and booked them for thrashing the minors and dragging them. The accused have been arrested and they are being questioned further.