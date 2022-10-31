e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 3 arrested for dragging two minors tied to a vehicle

Indore: 3 arrested for dragging two minors tied to a vehicle

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people from Khargone were arrested by the Rajendra Nagar police on Monday for thrashing two minor boys and dragging them after tying their legs to a loading vehicle in the area a couple of days ago.

Rajendra Nagar police station-in-charge Ajay Kumar Mishra said that accused Sunil Verma, Ajay Verma and Shantilal, residents of Katkut, in Khargone district, had been arrested. When Sunil had come to Choithram Mandi, he and other accused caught two minor boys on suspicion of theft. The accused allegedly tied them to a loading vehicle and dragged them for a few metres. Before that, the accused had thrashed the minor boys. After that, Sunil took the minor boys to the police station and handed in a written complaint against them.

After the video went viral, the police took action against the accused and booked them for thrashing the minors and dragging them. The accused have been arrested and they are being questioned further.

Read Also
Indore: Day temperature drops to 30°C, likely to go down more
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Indore: 3 arrested for dragging two minors tied to a vehicle

Indore: 3 arrested for dragging two minors tied to a vehicle

Indore: 76 LPG cylinders, 3 vehicles seized from illegal godown

Indore: 76 LPG cylinders, 3 vehicles seized from illegal godown

MP: Massive corruption alleged in PMAY

MP: Massive corruption alleged in PMAY

Barwani: Police launch drive against habitual offenders

Barwani: Police launch drive against habitual offenders

Khargone tanker blast: Skin grafting of six patients done but health conditions still critical

Khargone tanker blast: Skin grafting of six patients done but health conditions still critical