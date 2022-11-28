e-Paper Get App
Indore: 2nd SEZ Nat’l Billiards-Snooker Championship Parth, Aarav, Mayur and Shayan in semis

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 28, 2022, 03:01 AM IST
FP Photo
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the second SEZ National Billiards-Snooker Championship organized by SAGE University, Indore, Parth Shah, Arav Sancheti, Mayur Garg and Shayan Rajmi, Lakshminarayan, J Naveen Kumar, Mayank Karthik and Shahayan Rajmi won their respective matches and entered the semi-finals.

Parth Shah of Gujarat beat Rutvigya Kasliwal of Madhya Pradesh 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the sub-junior snooker boys section on Sunday.  

Maharashtra's Arav Sancheti beat Delhi's Yugal Sharma 3-2, Mayur Garg of Gujarat defeated Tamil Nadu's J Naveen Kumar 3-1 and Maharashtra's Shayan Rajmi scored the first century break of the tournament to beat Shevang Lamba 3-0. In the quarter final Matches of sub-Junior boys billiards in One Hour Format, Lakshminarayan of Tamil Nadu beat compatriot Krishnan by 193-132,Tamil Nadu's  J Naveen Kumar  beat Srikanth 180-149. Mayank Karthik of Karnataka beat M Prakash of Tamil Nadu 166-121,  and Maharashtra’s Shayan Rajmi defeated Gujarat's Mayur Garg 298-126 to enter the semi-finals.

