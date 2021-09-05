Indore: 2nd round of seat allocation made in BEd, MEd courses

Indore

The second round of seat allocations have been made in teacher education programmes by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) through centralised online admission counselling on Sunday.

BEd colleges in the city said each institute were allotted 30 to 40 students. They are expecting that up to 70 per cent seats will be filled in their campuses if all students who were allocated seats reported to the colleges for confirmation of admission.

Registrations for the second round of counselling for BEd, MEd, BPEd, MPEd etc were held from August 21 to 25. The second common merit list was declared on August 29 which featured the names of nearly 48,000 students, 3000 more than in the first common merit list.

Based on the second common merit list, allocations were made in teacher education colleges.

The first round had filled 31 per cent of seats in 32 BEd colleges in the city. Shri Yashwant Singh College chairman Ravi Bhadoriya said that second round allocation may fill up to 70 per cent seats in BEd colleges.

“There will be a third round also. In that, 100 per cent seats will be filled in BEd colleges,” he added. Students who had been allocated seats will have to report to colleges and submit their fees by September 10 for confirmation of admission.

Arihant College chief executive officer Kavita Kasliwal said that in MEd colleges of city, merely 14 per cent of seats were filled in the first round. “We are hopeful that the percentage will reach about 40 per cent in third around. As far as my college is concerned, last year all seats in MEd programme got filled. I am expecting the same this year as well,” he added.

PG seats allocations today

Department of Higher Education (DHE) is going to allocate seats to students who participated in the second round of online admission counselling for traditional post-graduate courses on Monday.

Students allocated seats will have to submit fees by September 11 for confirmation of admission. Those who failed to take any seat can participate in college-level counselling scheduled from September 15 to 20.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 11:15 PM IST