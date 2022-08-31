Indore: 2nd batch of IIM-IIT joint programme inaugurated

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 2nd batch of the Master of Science in Data Science and Management (MSDSM), a degree programme offered jointly by IIM Indore and IIT Indore, was inaugurated in a virtual mode on Monday.

The second batch comprises 54 students.

IIM Indore director Himanshu Rai and IIT Indore director Suhas Joshi attended the inaugural ceremony.

“A lot of wisdom lies around us. We need to blend passion with compassion, mingle hard work with resilience & perseverance and add a pinch of curiosity to everything we learn, for that will help us create the world we wish to live in,” Rai advised the new batch of MSDSM.

MSDSM provides better education to future data scientists. The programme covers general concepts on algorithms, data structures, big data infrastructure, big data analytics life cycle, data security and management, contemporary management thoughts including behaviour elements.