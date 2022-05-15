Indore: 2996 cases of West Discom resolved in Lok Adalat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 2996 cases related to electricity disputes were resolved during National Lok Adalat held in Malwa-Nimar, said Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company on Sunday.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that cases of power theft and other irregularities were resolved through mutual understanding during Lok Adalat held in 15 district under its jurisdiction on Saturday.

He said that a total of 2996 cases involving around Rs 4.61 crore were resolved in a single day.

The company gave an exemption of Rs 1.71 crore to consumers as per Section 126 and Section 135 of the Electricity Act 2003.

Nearly 3000 employees of all 438 centers of the company were engaged in preparations for the Lok Adalat.

In the cases of pre-litigation level, exemption has been given to all domestic, all agricultural, non-domestic consumers up to 5 kW and industrial consumers up to 10 HP load of low pressure category.

At the pre-litigation stage, 30 per cent rebate on the amount of civil liability and 100 per cent on the amount of interest was given. In cases of litigation level, 20 per cent rebate was given on the amount of civil liability and 100 per cent on the amount of interest. After the prescribed exemption, the applicant with the agreement had to pay the remaining bill, assessed civil liability etc in a lump sum.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 06:50 PM IST